OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.