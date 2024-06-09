OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $61,000 Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 412,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

