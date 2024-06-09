OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $198,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPFree Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,127,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

