OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $198,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 2,127,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

