OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 375 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.83. 2,389,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

