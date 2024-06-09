OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 11,814 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up about 1.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A owned 5.28% of Old Point Financial worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 622,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,048.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,583 shares of company stock worth $355,246. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPOF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Point Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

