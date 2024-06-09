OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

WBA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,431,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

