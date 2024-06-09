OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $38,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

