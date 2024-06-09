OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $294,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 94.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a 200-day moving average of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.