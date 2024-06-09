OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $127,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 769.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 55.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 306.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

