OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $112,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

