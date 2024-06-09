OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,441 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 3.0% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 90,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

