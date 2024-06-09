OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.55. 649,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

