OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 17.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 594.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

CTVA stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,683. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

