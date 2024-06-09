Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Lowered by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 6.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Okta worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Okta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

