Occidental Petroleum Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

