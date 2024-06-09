NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NVR worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $92.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $7,497.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,654.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,337.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

