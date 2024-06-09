nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.