Noble Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuantaSing Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 85.07% and a net margin of 6.69%.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.