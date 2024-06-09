Nixon Capital LLC Sells 55,141 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nixon Capital LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 55,141 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 2.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. 2,494,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

