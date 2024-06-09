Nixon Capital LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 4.6% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,845. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

