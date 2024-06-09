NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,971 shares during the period. NICE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.41% of NICE worth $178,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 92,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.92.

NICE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NICE opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.18. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

