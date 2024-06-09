NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.