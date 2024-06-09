Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Stock Down 5.0 %

NEM stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

