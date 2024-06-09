Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.78.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $5,576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,997 shares of company stock valued at $28,773,215 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,933,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $581,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

