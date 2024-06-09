Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.93. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.