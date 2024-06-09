Needham & Company LLC Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $17.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get comScore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on comScore

comScore Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of comScore stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 7.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in comScore by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in comScore by 30.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.