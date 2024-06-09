NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $6.60 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.60 or 0.00009479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.15 billion and approximately $245.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,194,748,292 coins and its circulating supply is 1,083,807,709 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,194,750,149 with 1,083,641,101 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.62489396 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $243,400,990.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.