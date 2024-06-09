Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Navios Maritime Partners accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 2.32% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMM remained flat at $51.58 on Friday. 160,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

