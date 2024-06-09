Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 820 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,291. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.78.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

