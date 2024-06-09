Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 72 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Mastercard by 118.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.79. 1,664,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

