Natixis Investment Managers International Has $240,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crown were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crown by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Crown by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crown by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $3,122,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 427,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,137. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

