Natixis Investment Managers International Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.55. 3,232,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,596. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

