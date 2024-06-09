Natixis Investment Managers International Has $193,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 972,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $596.65. The stock had a trading volume of 320,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,127. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.