Natixis Investment Managers International Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the software’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the software’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 292,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,918. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $93.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $220,655.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,193.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mahalingam Srikanth sold 2,479 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $220,655.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,193.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,544 shares of company stock valued at $31,521,070 in the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

