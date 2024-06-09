Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.33 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.31. 3,829,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.