Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.16 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

