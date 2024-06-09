Natixis Investment Managers International Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 646,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,226. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

