Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Gentex were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. 861,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,315. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

