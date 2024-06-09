Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Allegion were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 0.5 %

Allegion stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 372,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,974. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

