Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.87% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded down $3.37 on Friday, reaching $57.25. 8,330,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

