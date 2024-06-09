Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $36.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,800.70. 110,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,479. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,304.44 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,929.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,836.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

