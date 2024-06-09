Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.7% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $978.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,035.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,027.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

