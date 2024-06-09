Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,413,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.50. The stock had a trading volume of 331,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,202. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.72 and its 200 day moving average is $278.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

