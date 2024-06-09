Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

