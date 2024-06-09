Nano Price Tops $1.13 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $150.80 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,611.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.41 or 0.00675764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00115794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00240416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00081751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

