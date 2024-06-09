Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Barings BDC accounts for approximately 1.5% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Barings BDC worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 241,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

BBDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 473,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.