Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $4.92 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 3.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 58.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 379,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

