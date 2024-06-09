Muzinich & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Crescent Capital BDC accounts for about 0.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Crescent Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,998. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 53.32%. Research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

