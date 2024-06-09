Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mplx by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 99.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,910. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.