Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

